Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Drops By 13.8%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 14,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

