Short Interest in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Drops By 12.7%

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RAVN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,969,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,868,000 after buying an additional 54,317 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 566,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Raven Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Raven Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at about $5,306,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

RAVN traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.42. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.