Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Drops By 11.7%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 666,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,463,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.21. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

