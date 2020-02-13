Short Interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Rises By 15.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 553,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on SAND. CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

