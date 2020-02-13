Short Interest in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Drops By 11.9%

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

SANM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.31. 206,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,780. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

