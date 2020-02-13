Short Interest in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Drops By 13.2%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 321,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

SMHI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SEACOR Marine has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts recently commented on SMHI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 8,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $95,526.05. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

