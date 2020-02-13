Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Grows By 15.9%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRB. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

