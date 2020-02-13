Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Drops By 14.9%

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 175,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 103,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 510,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,918. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

SHLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.