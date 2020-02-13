Short Interest in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Increases By 11.1%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $42,091,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SIX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.17. 518,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,660. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $59.52.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

