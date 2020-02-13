Short Interest in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Drops By 13.0%

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

StarTek stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 16,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $294.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. StarTek has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in StarTek by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in StarTek during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of StarTek by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on StarTek in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

