Short Interest in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Declines By 14.1%

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 60,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

STCN stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Steel Connect has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $90.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $225.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.95% of Steel Connect worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.