Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Drops By 15.5%

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 637,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.47. 78,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,987. The stock has a market cap of $934.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 5,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $235,439.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $991,404.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.