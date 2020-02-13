Short Interest in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Declines By 12.9%

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECD. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Tech Data stock opened at $144.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.