Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Rises By 10.3%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,700 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 763,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 669,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at $65,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 38.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TNK stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 925,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,447. The firm has a market cap of $511.94 million, a P/E ratio of -66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.