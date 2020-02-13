Short Interest in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Decreases By 15.8%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

TPRE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,960. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

