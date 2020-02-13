Short Interest in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Rises By 12.3%

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 112,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,399. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

