Short Interest in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Decreases By 12.0%

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TRTN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 192,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,620. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

