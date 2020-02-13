Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Declines By 16.1%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

