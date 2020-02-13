Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Decreases By 12.5%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 567,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 280,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKC. ValuEngine raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.