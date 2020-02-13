Short Interest in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Expands By 13.7%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $241,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,441 shares of company stock worth $2,407,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPT opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $374.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

