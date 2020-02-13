Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Decreases By 11.3%

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 588,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $463.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 116.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 10.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Insurance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

