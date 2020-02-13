Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Decreases By 12.4%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 880,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VRSK opened at $169.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $170.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

