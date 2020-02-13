Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Shutterstock updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.42-1.58 EPS.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

