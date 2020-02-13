SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $673,103.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Upbit and Cryptopia. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $673,103.00 and approximately $2,181.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,221.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.62 or 0.02614253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.01 or 0.04620538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00787536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00896719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00700531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,203,137 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

