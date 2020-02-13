Siebert Williams Shank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPI. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.86. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

