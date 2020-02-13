Signatum Hits Market Capitalization of $44,154.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Signatum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Signatum has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Signatum has a market cap of $44,154.00 and $2.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027931 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012464 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.27 or 0.02778566 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000706 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About Signatum

Signatum (SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

