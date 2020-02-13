Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 20.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

