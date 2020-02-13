Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

SAMG stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $181.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.