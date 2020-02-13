Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.74. 99,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,154. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

