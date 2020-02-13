SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Short Interest Up 13.9% in January

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on SINA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SINA by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in SINA by 532.2% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 587,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 494,900 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in SINA by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 97,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 67,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.14. 17,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,931. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SINA has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.36.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.76 million. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SINA will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

SINA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

