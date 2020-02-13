SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. SITE Centers updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.10 to $1.14 EPS.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,511. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

