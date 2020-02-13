SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10 to $1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.14 EPS.

NASDAQ SITC traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,643. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point downgraded SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.