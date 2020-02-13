Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SIX stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $63.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

