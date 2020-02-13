SIX Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. SIX has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $47,309.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. In the last seven days, SIX has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&. The official website for SIX is six.network.

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.