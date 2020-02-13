SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to report $214.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.67 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $212.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $863.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.31 million to $875.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $849.92 million, with estimates ranging from $819.62 million to $902.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

SLG opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,370,000 after buying an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,488,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,277,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,525,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

