SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 69.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

