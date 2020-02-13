SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Short Interest Update

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,690,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 31,460,000 shares. Currently, 47.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of SDC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 143,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,427,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SmileDirectClub to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $166,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.