SmileyCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $743,959.00 and approximately $94,447.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 79.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.