Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $465,750.00 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.59. 13,750,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,302,807. Snap Inc has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.