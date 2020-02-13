SnapCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,552.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. SnapCoin has a market cap of $92,279.00 and $4,552.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. In the last week, SnapCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.04 or 0.06109956 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00128161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001647 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SNPC is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.