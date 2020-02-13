Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0039

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a market cap of $209,518.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Social Send has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014207 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004199 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005182 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,589,844 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

