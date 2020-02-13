SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFTBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.70. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.