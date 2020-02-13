Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.