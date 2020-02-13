SolarCoin Price Reaches $0.0151 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $867,478.00 and $439.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00787536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,924,256 coins and its circulating supply is 57,349,151 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

