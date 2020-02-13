News headlines about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

QUBSF stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.