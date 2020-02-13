Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Terex (NYSE:TEX) Share Price

News stories about Terex (NYSE:TEX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Terex earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TEX opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -890.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Cfra downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 518 shares of company stock worth $14,455 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

