Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Share Price

News coverage about Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wall Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of WFC opened at C$34.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Wall Financial has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$38.95.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.57 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns, develops, manages, and rents residential and commercial properties; owns, develops, and manages hotel properties; and develops, constructs, and sells residential housing properties.

