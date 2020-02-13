Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 14,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $66.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

