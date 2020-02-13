Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

SON traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

