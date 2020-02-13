South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.57).

Several research firms recently issued reports on S32. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

LON S32 opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.78) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.77. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 128.02 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

